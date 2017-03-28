Police investigating 2nd shooting on Eisenhower Expressway in 10 hours

CHICAGO — A shooting shut down much of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway overnight.

State police say someone in one car shot at another car, and forced it off the road and onto the embankment at 17th Avenue.

The driver of the second car suffered no gunshot wounds.

Investigators spent four hours searching the expressway for shells, and found several.

The shooter drove away. Police are trying to get a description of his car.

It was the second shooting on the Eisenhower in 10 hours.

Shots were fired near the Kedzie exit, just before Monday’s afternoon rush hour.

Several lanes had to be closed, as inspectors looked for shell casings on foot. They found just one.

A witness reported two cars driving eastbound, with people in the cars shooting at each other.

No one was reported injured, and no one is in custody.