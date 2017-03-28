White Sox trade outfielder Peter Bourjos to the Rays

GLENDALE, Ariz. – A chance for an outfielder to make his homecoming with the White Sox won’t happen after all.

After joining the team this past offseason, Park Ridge native Peter Bourjos’ stay with the team was short as he was traded today to the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

He joined the team as a free agent back on January 30th after spending the 2016 season with the Phillies. The 29-year old was hitting .313 in 19 spring training games with four doubles, three triples and three RBIs. Bourjos was expected to compete for time in the outfield this season, most likely in a reserve role.

Bourjos has played seven season in the majors – four with the Angels, two with the Cardinals and one with the Phillies. He has a lifetime average of .243 with 37 homers and 149 RBIs.