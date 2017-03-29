11 Chicago suburbs make Bloomberg’s list of 100 wealthiest towns

CHICAGO — Bloomberg came out with a list of the top 100 wealthiest towns in the nation.

Eleven of them are right here in the Chicago area.

The majority of Illinois’ wealthiest suburbs are clustered along the North Shore.

Winnetka comes in 10th place with an average household income of $311,000. Glencoe follows in 12th place and Lake Forest ranks 31st.

Here’s a list of the 11 Chicago area towns:

10. Winnetka – $311,902

12. Glencoe – $308,625

31. Lake Forest – $256,202

33. Inverness – $251,657

39. Hinsdale – $245, 859

55. Long Grove – $229,112

63. Oak Brook – $222,128

81. Hawthorn Woods – $203,192

86. Lake Bluff – $200,525

95. Wilmette – $196,315

99. Western Springs – $192,936

Click here for full list of America’s 100 Richest Places