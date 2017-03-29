11 Chicago suburbs make Bloomberg’s list of 100 wealthiest towns

CHICAGO — Bloomberg came out with a list of the top 100 wealthiest towns in the nation.
Eleven of them are right here in the Chicago area.
The majority of Illinois’ wealthiest suburbs are clustered along the North Shore.
Winnetka comes in 10th place with an average household income of $311,000. Glencoe follows in 12th place and Lake Forest ranks 31st.
Here’s a list of the 11 Chicago area towns:
10. Winnetka – $311,902
12. Glencoe – $308,625
31. Lake Forest – $256,202
33. Inverness – $251,657
39. Hinsdale – $245, 859
55. Long Grove – $229,112
63. Oak Brook – $222,128
81. Hawthorn Woods – $203,192
86. Lake Bluff – $200,525
95. Wilmette – $196,315
99. Western Springs – $192,936