CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were among four people injured when a car ran a stop sign and slammed into their squad car on the city's West Side.

They were heading westbound on Grand Avenue, just before midnight, when a southbound car on mango hit them from the right.

The squad car was pushed into a commercial building, causing some damage.

The officers' injures are not considered serious.

The other driver was ticketed for failure to yield, and for the stop sign violation.