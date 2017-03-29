After signing a new contract, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson buys his mom a car

CHICAGO – It’s the moment when a baseball player really arrives in Major League Baseball.

It’s not necessarily the moment he steps on the field but rather the moment that they’ll be there for a little while. Tim Anderson got that moment a few weeks ago when he signed his first long-term contract with the White Sox.

With the six-year, $25 million deal in place, the shortstop has arrived at the that moment. In fact, Anderson could stand to make $12.5 and $14 million dollars in the two years after the original contract expires should the club choose to use its option.

That means Anderson is set financially for a couple of years – and he wanted to give back to the person who helped him reach his major league potential.

I love you mom😘 you deserve it😘❤ pic.twitter.com/75rFrnkMBl — Tim Anderson Jr. (@TimAnderson7) March 29, 2017

Anderson posted this picture on Twitter on Wednesday, showing off the new car he bought for his mother. The Mercedes SUV is Anderson’s first way of saying thank you to his mom after his major contract.

After signing the new contract, Anderson mentioned that the best thing about it was being able to help his mom, dad, wife and one-year-old daughter. It appears he’s already following through on that promise.›