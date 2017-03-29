Cubs keep both Tommy La Stella and Matt Szczur on their roster to start the 2017 season

MESA, Ariz. – When you have a lot of talent or a little, eventually you’ve got to decide who’s going to take the field for your team after a month of Spring Training.

The Cubs revealed theirs on Wednesday – and it came with a bit of a surprise.

Both infielder Tommy La Stella and outfielder Matt Szczur are on the team’s 25-man roster as the get ready to break camp in Mesa. The Cubs play their final Cactus League game on Wednesday against the A’s at Sloan Park.

Clearing some room on the roster to keep both players was the placing of reliever Brian Duensing on the 15-day disabled list with back injuries. He was signed to a one-year, $2 million deal in the offseason.

Szczur has been with the Cubs since 2014 and last year played in 107 games, hitting .259 with five homers and 24 RBIs. La Stella joined the Cubs from the Braves in 2015 and had an interesting 2016 season when he failed to show up for a Triple-A assignment after being sent down on July 29th. He would eventually return to the team’s minor league system three weeks later and ended up playing 74 games in 2016 with a .270 batting average with two homers and 11 RBIs.

The opening roster will feature two catchers, six infielders, five outfielders, five starting pitchers and seven relievers.