FeedonThis: Chicago’s new soccer star arrives

CHICAGO - It's been quite a 24 hours from Chicago Fire fans and their newest star player.

From the big welcome he got from team supporters at O'Hare Airport to his news conference at the Fire Pitch on the North Side, Bastian Schweinsteiger was the star attraction in Chicago sports on Wednesday.

The legendary German midfielder officially joined the Fire after agreeing to a contract a week ago. Schweinsteiger arrives with a big international resume that includes stops in the Premier League and a World Cup with Germany in 2014.

