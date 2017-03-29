Son of man shot by ICE agent on Chicago’s NW Side faces judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The son of the man who was shot and wounded by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on the city's Northwest Side faced a judge on Wednesday on a weapons charge.

Felix Torres Jr. was arrested with another man a few weeks ago. He's now free on bond.

His father was shot in the arm when authorities tried to serve a warrant at the Torres' home in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Monday.

Authorities say the elder Torres pointed a gun at them, which the family denies.

It's not clear if Torres Jr's. arrest had anything to do with the raid.

His lawyer says Torres Jr. is an American citizen.

WGN reached out to ICE, but no response yet.