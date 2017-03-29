The Final Four and Northwestern basketball highlights Kevin Trahan’s visit to Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a busy time for anyone who covers college basketball, especially Kevin Trahan.

The Vice Sports writer was not only checking in with the happenings of the NCAA Tournament, but also researching his story on former Northwestern player Johnnie Vasser's abrupt departure from the Wildcats men's basketball team.

Still Kevin made time to pay a visit to Sports Feed on Wednesday afternoon to talk with Josh Frydman on a number of college basketball topics. From his thoughts on the Final Four to more on his research into the Vasser story, Kevin went in-depth for two segments on Wednesday.

You can watch those by clicking on the video above or below.