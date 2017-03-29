With Barstool Carl on hand, Barstool Dave gets a web redemption on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The last time he appeared during an interview segment on Sports Feed, he ended up on Social Fodder the next day.

During this segment on Sports Feed, "Barstool White Sox Dave" Williams spent the first half of the segment chewing gum as he discussed the 2016 season. Barstool Sports along with others tweeted out the gum chewing video and Dave became a hit.

Of course, that meant he needed a bit of a web redemption on Sports Feed. That day came on Wednesday as he was joined by Barstool Carl on the show Wednesday.

Josh Frydman got a web redemption for Dave while also talking about the White Sox while Carl talked about the Cubs during their two segments.

Watch the web redemption and the rest of the guy's segments on Sports Feed by clicking on the video above or below.