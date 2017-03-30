4 shot and killed on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO –At least four people were shot and killed this afternoon on the city’s South Side.

The shooting took place inside and outside a restaurant near 75th and Coles Ave in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police responded to the call of people shot around 3:30 p.m..

Police say two people were shot inside the restaurant. A third was shot in the parking lot and the fourth died in a backyard nearby.

The shooting took place blocks away from an earlier crime scene in which a pregnant woman was shot and killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.