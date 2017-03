MONEE, Ill. — A lightning strike caused a gas leak in Monee early Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to a house in the 25800 block of Sunrise Court for a gas leak.

Lightning strike! Monee Fire Protection District responding to gas leak 25800 blk Sunrise, 8 homes evacuated pic.twitter.com/xNA3x7QvX7 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) March 30, 2017

Eight homes were evacuated due to the incident. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say the village hall is open as a shelter for those affected.