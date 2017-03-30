Pilsen cafe robbed for the third time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A popular, family owned cafe in Pilsen is popular has been robbed three times since December.

La Catrinia is located on 18th Street.

Last Friday and this Monday, thieves broke into the cafe and stole computers and money.

The suspects apparently got in through a window.

The family is devastated by the series of break-ins.

Friends and loyal customers want to help the family owned business. So they have set up a GoFundMe page to replace the money that was stolen.

So far, it has collected more than $5,000.