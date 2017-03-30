Seth Gruen talks Cubs & Final Four on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This weekend will be the end of one season and the beginning of another. For both sports, however, it will provide plenty of entertainment for fans.

As the NCAA crowns a new men's basketball national champion, the Cubs will be starting their first World Series title defense since 1909 on Sunday against the Cardinals.

With a lot of experience covering both, we had Seth Gruen of Bleacher Report come on Sports Feed to talk about both events Thursday with Josh Frydman.

