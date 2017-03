CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper is doing more good for hometown Chicago.

On Friday, he announced he’s starting a new fund for arts programs for Chicago Public Schools. He even got the Chicago Bulls on board. The team matched Chance’s own $1 million donation to CPS for arts education.

Chance says he’s raised $2.2 million in total for local schools.

Learn more about Chance’s Social Works Chicago here.

