Son of Congressman Danny Davis found dead

CHICAGO — The son of longtime Chicago Congressman Danny Davis has died.
Stacy Wilson, 47, died Thursday night, according to the congressman’s office.
Wilson is the father of Davis’ grandson who was shot and killed last November.
No word yet on how Wilson died.
Davis’ released a statement about his son’s death Friday afternoon:
“I am sorry to announce the passing of my son, Stacey Wilson on Thursday, March 29, 2017. Stacey lived in Chicago, Illinois, and was 47 years old.
Stacey had been complaining of high blood pressure and as of now we do not know the cause of death.
Funeral Services are pending. My family and I appreciate the condolences and expressions of concern which had been expressed.”