16,000 apply to become Chicago police officers

CHICAGO -- Some 16,000 applicants are taking the police entrance exam at McCormick Place this weekend, the highest number of applicants Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he can ever remember seeing during his tenure with the department.

This weekend's exam is the first step in the hiring process. Successful candidates will also undergo physical tests prior to being approved to join the Police Academy for training.

After greeting about 8,000 CPD candidates Saturday, Johnson said it's a sign more members of the community want to be involved with all of the positives going on in the department. Another 8,000 applicants are taking the police entry exam Sunday.

The department has seen an in applications over last year. And with a greater percentage reporting as a minority (73.4 percent), Johnson says the department is keeping its promise to hire more officers and increase transparency within the department.