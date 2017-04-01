Jerry Krause to be posthumously added to Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause will be added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2017, the Bulls confirmed Saturday.

Considered the architect of the Bulls’ dynasty of the 1990s, Krause took over basketball operations in 1985, and as general manager helped build the Bulls into a team that won six NBA Championships (1991-93, 1996-98). He retired as general manager in 2003, and passed away on March 21 at the age of 77.

“I know this would have meant the world to Jerry. It only further validates his legacy and what we all knew about his body of work with the Bulls,” Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement.

Krause will be added to the Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA during ceremonies on Sept. 7-9.