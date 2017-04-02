7-day forecast: More rain on the way, weekend warmup ahead
-
7-day forecast: Very cold weekend, but a warmup is coming
-
7-day forecast: Some rain, snow possible ahead of warm weekend
-
7-day forecast: Snow headed for Chicago area, warmup next weekend
-
7-day forecast: Windy, chilly days ahead of mild weekend
-
7-day forecast: Mid-week dip ahead of a warm weekend
-
-
7-day forecast: Record highs possible ahead of cooler weekend
-
7-day forecast: Warm January continues, rain on the way
-
7-day forecast: Rain turns to flurries as temperatures drop
-
7-day forecast: More record highs possible before weekend cooldown
-
7-day forecast: Rising temperatures with rain possible
-
-
7-day forecast: Warmer temps. with some rain possible
-
7-day forecast: Rain and snow possible as temperatures crash
-
7-day forecast: Above-average temperatures, some rain possible