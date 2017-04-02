Chicago blues legend Lonnie Brooks dies at 83

CHICAGO — Chicago has lost another legendary blues man.

Chicago blues great Lonnie Brooks died on April 1, according to an announcement made by his family on Facebook Sunday.

Lonnie Brooks moved to Chicago in the 1960’s and adapted the blues style here. He recorded numerous songs, including “Sweet Home Chicago.” He was well known to fans around the world for his unhurried guitar solos and his raspy, but strong voice.

Brooks was honored with an all-star tribute at the House of Blues in Chicago for his 80th birthday. He’s been mostly retired since then. His two sons Ronnie Baker Brooks and Wayne Baker-Brooks have made a name for themselves in the blues community as well.

Lonnie Brooks was 83-years-old. His family did not share the cause of death, but says funeral arrangements will be announced soon.