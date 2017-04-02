Plenty of clouds and windy conditions today as rain showers pop up during the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the mid-50s.
Clouds and rain put a damper on Sunday
-
Rain and clouds move in for the weekend
-
February warm spell continues to break records
-
More clouds and some snow showers expected today
-
NHL Winter Classic will remain at noon today
-
Sunny Saturday on tap before the rain returns
-
-
Freezing rain causes crashes, slide-offs during morning commute
-
Freezing rain, sleet makes for slick commute in parts of Chicago Monday
-
7-day forecast: Rising temperatures with rain possible
-
7-day forecast: Warmer temps. with some rain possible
-
7-day forecast: Warm January continues, rain on the way
-
-
7-day forecast: Rain and snow possible as temperatures crash
-
7-day forecast: Above-average temperatures, some rain possible
-
7-day forecast: Cooler temperatures with some rain, flurries possible