Cubs rally on Opening Night but lose to the Cardinals 4-3

ST. LOUIS – It was an early spring night that had a November feel for the visitors.

There was adversity in the eighth inning, then some rain and then a rally. The first game of 2017 for the Cubs was looking similar to their last in 2016, when the Cubs dodged the raindrops to beat the Indians in Game 7 of the World Series for their first championship in 108 years.

This time, however, the ending didn’t work out quite as well.

Despite a rally from a three-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth, it was the Cardinals who had the late inning magic when it counted as they picked up a 4-3 walk-off victory at Busch Stadium on Sunday evening.

Randal Grichuk’s hit to left field with the bases loaded off Mike Montgomery in the bottom of the ninth gave St. Louis their second Opening Night victory over the Cubs in three seasons. It also erased a three-run homer in the top of the inning by catcher Willson Contreras that erased a 3-0 deficit and tied the game.