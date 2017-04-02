From The Tower: Josh and Jarrett’s 2017 MLB predictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's that time of year again where baseball fans all try to tell the future.

Some people are better at it than others, but rest assured everyone will give it a try.

That includes Sports Feed anchors Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. On Sunday they made their picks on who will have the most success in the 2017 MLB season before the Cubs' opener with the Cardinals.

Their selections were part of Jarrett's discussion with Josh "From The Tower" and you can watch that in the video above.

By the way, Jarrett was back on the show after spending the week in sunny Florida, taking his family around Disney World.

So how was the break? Find out by clicking on the video above.

The Blackhawks are in the playoffs for sure and so is their seeding for the Western Conference.

Meanwhile the Bulls are still fighting to get a spot in the postseason that some fans would like to see and others not.

Josh and Jarrett described the prospects for both teams in the video above.