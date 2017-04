× Chris Hayes Talks “A Colony in a Nation” and the Trump Presidency

Emmy Award-winning news anchor and author, Chris Hayes, writes of nation divided in his new book, “A Colony in a Nation.”

Hayes writes, on issues ranging from education to unemployment and policing, racial inequality continues to permeate American democracy.

Can President Donald Trump use his “law and order” agenda to fix an increasingly broken system?

Hayes discusses that and much more with Paul Lisnek, on Politics Tonight.

