Jordan Bernfield talks Cubs and White Sox on Opening Day on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Randal Grichuk kept Cubs fans from having a great Opening Night in 2017. Mother nature did the trick for the White Sox on Opening Day on Monday.

Don't worry, it's a long season for both fan bases. There will be 161 days with games coming up over the next six months.

But the first game of every season always brings a lot of attention so it was a big deal on Monday's Sports Feed.

Play-by-Play man Jordan Bernfield joined the show to discuss both the Cubs and the White Sox as they open up a new campaign. The college basketball announcer also gave his pick for the National Championship game to Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To watch Jordan's segments on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.