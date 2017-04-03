NHL players will not take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics

NEW YORK – If you enjoyed seeing your favorite NHL players battle for Olympic gold over the past two decades, those days have come to an end for now.

On Monday the NHL announced that it will not be sending players to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The league released this statement just before 3 PM central time on Monday.

“We have previously made clear that, while the overwhelming majority of our Clubs are adamantly opposed to disrupting the 2017-18 NHL season for purposes of accommodating Olympic participation by some NHL players, we were open to hearing from any of the other parties who might have an interest in the issue (e.g., the IOC, the IIHF, the NHLPA) as to reasons the Board of Governors might be interested in re-evaluating their strongly held views on the subject. A number of months have now passed and no meaningful dialogue has materialized. Instead, the IOC has now expressed the position that the NHL’s participation in Beijing in 2022 is conditioned on our participation in South Korea in 2018. And the NHLPA has now publicly confirmed that it has no interest or intention of engaging in any discussion that might make Olympic participation more attractive to the Clubs.

“As a result, and in an effort to create clarity among conflicting reports and erroneous speculation, this will confirm our intention to proceed with finalizing our 2017-18 Regular Season schedule without any break to accommodate the Olympic Winter Games. We now consider the matter officially closed.”

The NHL first had players take part in the Winter Olympics in 1998, taking a break mid-season to allow the players to play for their home countries.