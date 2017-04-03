One last 2017 NCAA National Title game preview on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The waiting for a month is down to just a few minutes away.

At 8:20 PM at the University of Phoenix Stadium, Gonzaga and North Carolina will tipoff the National Championship game for the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball season.

It's a match-up between one of the emerging programs in college basketball and one of the "blue bloods" of the sport. Since the teams won their semifinal games on Saturday, the debate has continued amongst fans about whether the Bulldogs or the Tar Heels will be the one to take home a trophy on Monday.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman were among those to do so and an hour-and-a-half before the game, they gave their picks on Sports Feed Monday.

To watch their breakdown of the game, click on the video above.