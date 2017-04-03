White Sox home opener today against the Tigers

CHICAGO — The White Sox open the season against the Detroit Tigers this afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

Fans will walk into the ballpark for the first time under its new name, Guaranteed Rate Field.

The game starts at 3 p.m.

This will be Rick Renteria’s first game as White Sox manager.

Jose Quintana makes his first opening day start, while Justin Verlander makes his ninth.

It’s also the debut for rookie Jacob May in centerfield.

The Sox won eight of their first 10 games last year, including the opener, but struggled after that to finish the season six games under 500.