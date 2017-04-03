Wild April weather to bring snow and sun
-
Cold through the weekend with a chance of snow
-
Cold and snow return
-
Snow and cold return
-
Potential for some snow this weekend
-
Snow possible this weekend, then temp bounce again
-
-
Mild stretch could end with snow next week
-
Sun returns for part of the weekend
-
Dip in temps brings chance for flurries
-
Chicago getting 1st significant snowfall since December
-
Lake-effect snow hits Chicago area
-
-
First time in recorded history, no snow on ground in Chicago in January and February
-
Chicagoans enjoy unseasonably warm February temperatures
-
February warm spell continues to break records