2 injured in stabbing found in Taco Bell parking lot in NW suburbs

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Two men are hurt after a stabbing in the Northwest suburbs.

Police and firefighters responded to a call of several stab victims at around 8 p.m. Monday night. They found the two men in a Taco Bell parking lot at the 400 block of West Virginia Street in Crystal Lake.

It's believed they were stabbed somewhere else before they wound up in that parking lot.

According to Crystal Lake Police, the two men were taken to a nearby hospital. At this time the extent of the injuries is unknown and there's no word if police have any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.