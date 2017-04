CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued a community alert after a 63-year-old woman was grabbed and groped on the street.

The assault happened just after 8 p.m. Monday in the city’s Armour Square neighborhood.

The woman told police she was walking near 26th and Wentworth, when a heavy-set man grabbed her from behind, pulled her pants down and fondled her.

Then he pushed her down and ran away.