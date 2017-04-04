66-year-old driver hit, killed by Chicago police SUV responding to call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police officers were involved in a fatal car crash on the city's South Side overnight.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday as officers were responding to a call of gunshots fired in the Roseland neighborhood.

The tactical officers were heading northbound on Michigan Avenue with their emergency equipment activated, when a 1998 Honda Coupe pulled into their path near 105th Street and was hit.

The 66-year-old man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The officers suffered minor injuries.

Police haven't released the victim's name.

The crossing is a three-way stop, but a witness says the police didn't stop, or even slow down.