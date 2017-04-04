Hardworking Chicago students ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Just a few weeks until proms start happening all across Chicago..

And this year will be a very special one for hundreds of high school students, who weren't even sure prom was a possibility this year.

Monte Durham of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress has brought Say Yes to the Prom to Chicago.

But instead of styling brides to be, it is Chicago high schoolers who are honor students and high achievers planning college careers but without the financial means to make their dream night come true.

200 students from five Chicago area high schools got the chance to browse more than a thousand dresses and tuxes courtesy of Macy’s and Mens Warehouse inside the Bridgeport Arts Center.

Students also got tips on hair and makeup, size and style.

Chicago is the fourth on a five city tour for the event, which will outfit more than one thousand teens for prom when the cross country shopping spree is over.

The event is now in its sixth year and hoping to grow and serve more special students in the year ahead.

More information www.tlc.com/sayyestotheprom