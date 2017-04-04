Manhunt underway for escaped prisoner in Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Illinois state prison officials say a team is searching for a parole violator who escaped while being arrested in Chicago.

Illinois Department of Corrections spokeswoman Nicole Wilson said Tuesday afternoon that Harron Raggs escaped on Monday afternoon. Wilson says Raggs got into a vehicle that sped away and hit a parole agent's vehicle. Wilson says Raggs was being arrested on a warrant for domestic battery. Wilson says no state corrections staffers were injured.

Illinois prison records show that the 24-year-old previously was imprisoned in January 2014 for possessing a stolen vehicle and residential burglary.

Records show Raggs has several tattoos including one on his right forearm saying "RIP Grandma" and one on his neck saying "Trust None."