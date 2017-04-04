Phil Thompson covers a variety of topics on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This is the time of year where things in the Chicago sports landscape are quite busy.

The Cubs and White Sox have just begun their seasons while the Bulls along with the Blackhawks are wrapping up their regular season campaigns. The playoffs is assured for the team on the ice while the team on the hardwood still has some work to do.

Oh, and the National Championship game was played on Monday night and generated enough attention on it's own.

That gave Phil Thompson a lot to talk about in his first appearance on Sports Feed. The Chicago Tribune writer discussed a little bit of it all with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday.

To watch Phil's segments on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.