Pope Francis addresses Chicago violence in letter to city, cardinal

CHICAGO — Pope Francis wrote a letter to Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, conveying his thoughts and prayers to the people of the city and those who have suffered loss in the face of violence.

In the letter, the pope assured Cardinal Cupich his support for what the cardinal and other local community leaders are doing to promote nonviolence as a way of life in the city.

READ: Pope’s letter to Chicago

The pope also expresses concern over discrimination and the “otherizing” of groups of people. He cites Dr. Martin Luther King’s efforts in nonviolence, quoting his remarks about how humanity “must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love.”

The Archdiocese of Chicago and its Parishes and Ministries announced that they are launching an anti-violence initiative in order to identify and counter the root causes of violence in the city.