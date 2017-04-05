East St Louis center Jeremiah Tilmon decommits from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN – Brad Underwood may not have one of the top stars of his incoming recruiting class after all.

On Wednesday, five-star center Jeremiah Tilmon announced on Instagram that he is seeking a release from his National Letter of Intent at Illinois so that he can open back up his recruitment again.

This comes after Illinois fired John Groce, the coach that recruited him, in March after the Illini missed their fourth-straight NCAA Tournament.

In order for Tilmon to look elsewhere, Illinois will have to release him from his National Letter of Intent.

The 6-foot-10 center is rated as the 29th best player in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports.com and 41st best player by ESPN.com.