Pat Tomasulo discusses the “Laugh Your Face Off” fundraiser on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - He's always cracking jokes to entertain the viewers on WGN's Morning News during his unique sportscasts.

On Thursday, Pat Tomasulo will do so again at the Laugh Factory to aid a cause close to his heart.

That's the 3rd annual "Laugh Your Face Off" fundraiser to aid the Facial Pain Research Foundation. Pat does this to help find a cure for Trigeminal Neuralgia, which his wife Amy was diagnosed with in 2001.

On Wednesday's Sports Feed, Pat came on Sports Feed to discuss "Laugh Your Face Off" with Josh Frydman. While the event is sold out, there is still a way you can contribute to the effort to find a cure for Trigeminal Neuralgia by bidding on a number of auction items donated for the event.

If you would like to bid on one of the auction items, click here.