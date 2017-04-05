Scott Phillips looks back at the College Basketball season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When you are remembering the final game of the NCAA Tournament for the officials and not the players, that is a bit of a problem.

Unfortunately, that was the case in 2017.

The questionable calls were the talk of Social Media over the past few days and remained a topic on Sports Feed on Wednesday.

Scott Phillips of NBC's College Basketball Talk came on the show to discuss the National Championship game along with the rest of the college basketball with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

That included a look at some of the prospects that will heading to the college ranks next season.

To watch Scott's segments on Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.