Search underway for prisoner who escaped arrest in Chicago

CHICAGO -- A convicted burglar is still on the run after what looks like a planned getaway.
Harron Raggs, 24, was convicted of stealing a car and burglary. He's also wanted for domestic battery.
Raggs was in a Illinois Department of Corrections transport vehicle Monday, when he broke out.
A short time later, a red Chevrolet Impala picked him up a block away at Taylor and Oakley. When fleeing, that car hit a corrections squad car while getting away.
Raggs is 5 foot 9, and 160 pounds.
He has at tattoo that reads "Trust None" on his neck, and one that reads "RIP Grandma" on his arm.