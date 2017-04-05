Suburban woman thwarts carjacking in her driveway; Police seek suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMHURST, Ill. – Suburban police are searching for a suspect in an attempted carjacking.

A woman says she was pulling into her garage in the 900 Block of S. Mitchell Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when she noticed a man with a gun.

The victim thinks the man may have followed her home from the Jewel on Butterfield Rd.

She says he approached her car on the driver’s side and started walking into the garage. Terrified, she slammed the car into reverse and almost hit the man who fled.

The suspect is described as African-American, about 6’ with a slim build. The woman says he jumped into a waiting grey four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion.

Police say the gunman wore a mask. They also think he may have struck elsewhere after striking out in Elmhurst. They say another attempted carjacking happened in Westchester a short time later.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.