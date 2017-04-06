Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson to testify in wrongful death case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is testifying today in a woman's wrongful death lawsuit over the police shooting of her son.

Patricia Green says her son Christian was standing with a group of friends near 58th and Michigan, when police approached them in 2013.

Green says Christian was not armed, but started to run from an officer and was shot in the back.

Officer Robert Gonzalez claims Green turned and pointed a gun at him.

At the time Johnson, who was not yet superintendent, was serving as acting street deputy.

He arrived in the aftermath of the shooting, and signed off on official police reports.