CHICAGO -- A man was shot while driving on the inbound Kennedy Expressway late Wednesday night.

The driver called police around 11 p.m. to say he was shot and his vehicle was hit on the Addison entrance ramp.

The injured man drove himself to the hospital.

Part of the Kennedy was closed for more than an hour while police searched for shell casings, however they did not find any.

The police have not released the injured man's name.