FeedonThis: Some very, very early praise for Kyle Schwarber

CHICAGO - It's way to early to start evaluating any player in Major League Baseball.

At the most a team has played just three games. In a season that features 162 contests, the sample size is simply too small.

That doesn't mean fans can't get excited for some of the early results from Kyle Schwarber as the Cubs' leadoff hitter.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman's discussion on that was part of #FeedonThis from Thursday's Sports Feed and you can watch it in the video above.

Charlie Hall has been featured on Sports Feed before.

The Northwestern basketball player is known more by fans for his famous mother - actress Julia Louise-Dreyfus - than for his abilities on the court.

That doesn't mean that Hall can't be creative with his career as a walk-on. We featured that in Social Fodder in the video above.