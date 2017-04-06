Kevin Fishbain discusses the Bears’ options in the NFL Draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Oh what, oh what will they do with No. 3? Will they take a defensive tackle or perhaps select a QB?

Right now, who knows. The Bears have surprised people before with their draft picks and in the midst of a rebuild, anything could be on the table.

As the draft approaches, we continue to break down the options for the team on Sports Feed. On Thursday we did so with Kevin Fishbain of Pro Football Weekly, who joined Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on the show to discuss that along with the team as a whole after free agency.

