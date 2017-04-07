Beautiful weekend followed by a mild week
-
Cold weekend to be followed by mild week and a warm up
-
Very mild weather on the way this week
-
Mild, windy weather to last most of the week
-
Mostly mild weekend
-
Another mild weekend ahead
-
-
Weekend could turn mild
-
Mild and much warmer weekend possible
-
Unseasonably mild weekend ahead
-
Mild weekend then more normal temps return
-
Warm and mild weekend ahead
-
-
Mild stretch could end with snow next week
-
Midweek chill breaks up mild week
-
Wet and mild week ahead