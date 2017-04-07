Chicago police officer who shot, killed teen to testify in wrongful death case

CHICAGO – A Chicago police officer who shot and killed a teen in 2013 is expected to testify Friday morning in a wrongful death case brought by the teen’s family.

Officer Robert Gonzalez shot and killed 17-year-old Christian Green on July 4, 2013.

Surveillance video released during the trial on Thursday showed Green appearing to attempt to toss a gun into a trash can then missing, he ran back around and then grabbed it again.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson testified in the case on Thursday. He was the acting street deputy at the time. He said that in some cases officers are justified in shooting in the back when the suspect is armed.

The Independent Police Review Authority said Officer Gonzalez was acting within authority when he shot Green.