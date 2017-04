CHICAGO — Wrigley Field is stepping up its security for Monday’s opening day.

No trucks will be allowed near the ballpark, and car traffic will be slowed to a trickle. The traffic restrictions will start two hours before the game, and end an hour after the game.

The security clampdown will be reviewed after three games, but it likely will remain in place all season.

The Cubs home opener is against the LA Dodgers at 7:05 p.m.