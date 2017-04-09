Kevin Powell breaks down the first week of Cubs & White Sox baseball on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There will be many more weeks just like the one that just past. This is only the first, so pace yourself.

But already fans of the Cubs and the White Sox can see some signs of what might be to come this season. Joe Maddon's team showed some power and pitching prowess in winning four of their first six games of the season.

Meanwhile the White Sox have been average in their first week of their season while their new prospects in Charlotte are tearing it up in Triple-A.

Their paths early in this young season were part of Kevin Powell's visit to Sports Feed on Sunday. The WGN Radio anchor and reporter discussed the Cubs and White Sox with Jarrett Payton.

