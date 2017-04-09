Man killed, father wounded in gunfight over who would walk the dog

CHICAGO – A man was killed Sunday morning in an exchange of gunfire with his father during an alleged dispute over who would walk the dog.

The shooting took place around 8 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Woodlawn in the city’s Burnside neighborhood.

Police say the 43-year-old father was hit multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 22-year-old son also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.

Police say the “victims shot each other after engaging in a verbal altercation” over who would walk the dog. Officers recovered two guns from the scene.